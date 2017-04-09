We were awful, admits Corby boss Mills

Corby Town found themselves in deep trouble following their 2-0 defeat to Whitby Town yesterday (Saturday) as they slumped into the bottom four of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Sutton Coldfield Town’s 1-0 victory over Spennymoor Town means Gary Mills’ side now find themselves three points adrift of safety with only three games to go.

Luke Bythway scores Whitby Town's second goal at Steel Park

In what was a lacklustre performance, goals from Dale Hopson and Luke Bythway rounded off what Corby boss Mills labelled a disappointing day.

He said: “I thought we were awful, no desire no commitment, we lacked energy I think maybe one or two of us froze today. Yeah as you say very disappointing day.

“The lads have to take responsibility because when things were going well and we were winning games it was ‘oh the lads are doing well’. So things are going a bit off track and they have to stand up and be counted.”

After yesterday’s flat performance the Steelmen have lost four of their last five matches, Mills believes his players did themselves no justice and failed to produce their best during the game.

Connor Kennedy challenges for a high ball during the Steelmen's loss

“I thought we was really really poor on the day, we lacked everything I believe in,” he added,

“I’ve spoken often enough about what I believe in so we lacked everything I believe in and we were second best in every department.

“Ten minutes into the second half I thought we came out really well and put them on the back foot but apart from that we huffed and puffed but it’s a disappointing result and the performance is the big worry because we didn’t really show anything.

“They were a good footballing side but they do the horrible side really well.

“I thought they managed the game they won second balls, they played when they had time to play and it’ll be no different to next Saturday (at Stafford Rangers) no team will roll over for us we have to go there and give it our best and today I don’t think we give it our best and that’s the most disappointing thing.”

Despite such a poor performance and currently sitting in a relegation place the 35-year old remains optimistic that his men can get the job done to avoid the drop.

He said: “We are where we are it’s up to us and the group of players to get us out of it we’ve shown we can go on a run and win football matches and we need to get back to that as soon as possible.”