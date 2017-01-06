We’re not dead and buried, insists Corby boss Mills

Gary Mills insists he and his players will do their “utmost” to keep Corby Town in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division.

After a miserable 2016, the Steelmen opened the new year on a much-needed high note as they claimed a fine 3-1 victory over play-off contenders Spennymoor Town at Steel Park on Bank Holiday Monday.

Corby are now preparing for another tough clash this weekend as they head to fifth-placed Matlock Town.

Monday’s victory offered renewed hope of a great escape as the Steelmen bid to avoid a second successive relegation after they dropped out of the Vanarama National League North after just one season last April.

Mills’ team are now eight points adrift of safety and the Corby boss is hoping his first league win will instill some much-needed confidence in his squad.

“Hopefully the win will breed confidence,” Mills said.

“The lads work hard for the club, they are genuinely a good group. They want to win and they want to do what’s right for us.

“It’s another huge game for us tomorrow (Saturday) but win, lose or draw I know the lads will give everything.

“We will worry about ourselves and if we can keep nicking points and nicking results then we will slowly claw things back.

“I have got every faith in what we are trying to do.

“We going to give it a right good go. No-one says we are dead and buried, I certainly don’t think we are dead and buried.

“We will give it our utmost to keep this club in this division.”