We must stay focused, says Corby boss Mills

Gary Mills wants his Corby Town players to keep their eye on the prize as they prepare to take on Mickleover Sports at Steel Park tomorrow (Saturday).

Having looked doomed to relegation at the end of last year, the Steelmen have moved to the brink of moving out of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division drop-zone after a run of just one defeat in eight matches and three wins in a row.

They are one point behind Frickley Athletic after winning 2-0 there last weekend and should results go their way tomorrow, they could move out of the bottom four for the first time since the end of August.

But Mills wants his squad, the majority of whom he rested for Wednesday’s 3-0 victory over Desborough Town in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup semi-final, to remain focused on themselves.

“I want the lads to deliver the same work ethic, hopefully they will be refreshed and ready to go for another big game,” the Corby boss said.

“I want the boys to concentrate on what we do. Everyone was glued to what was happening in the Frickley game on Tuesday (a 3-2 defeat at Nantwich Town) and my phone was going mad.

“But we can only concentrate on ourselves and if we pick up points regularly then I have every faith that we will get out of it. So we have to focus on the job at hand.”

Mills, meanwhile, was pleased with what he saw from youngsters Joe Iaciofano, who scored the third goal, and Andrew Osei-Bonsu on Wednesday evening.

The duo, who are on work experience deals from Northampton Town and Milton Keynes Dons, are set to be part of the squad again this weekend.

“Joe and Andrew are both sharp, they train every day and they are technically very sound,” Mills added.

“I am pleased for Joe because he put a real shift in and when he got his goal I was delighted for him.”