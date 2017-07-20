Veteran Bastock is on the radar for Steelmen

Corby Town manager David Bell has confirmed he would like to sign veteran goalkeeper Paul Bastock.

The 47-year-old stopper featured in the first half of the Steelmen’s 4-1 success at Wellingborough Town in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday night and is set to play again when they take on town rivals Stewarts & Lloyds in the Bob Cummings Cup at Steel Park tomorrow (Friday) evening.

Bell has been keen to add experience to his squad ahead of the Evo-Stik League South campaign.

And they don’t come much more experienced that Bastock, who has played more than 1,000 matches having had spells at the likes of Kettering Town, Boston United and Stamford in his long career.

The Corby boss said: “I spoke to Paul at the start of the week.

“I played with him at Stamford and he still keeps himself very fit and he is a coach as well so he’s always training. But the best thing about him is the experience.

“I have said all along that I want an experienced spine to our team and Paul obviously fits the bill. He played 45 minutes on Tuesday and did well and hopefully he will be involved again tomorrow night.

“He is the sort of character I would love to have in our squad so hopefully we can do something with him.”

Former Corby skipper Paul Malone was another surprise inclusion in the Steelmen squad on Tuesday and he made his mark by scoring the fourth goal with his first touch after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Malone has been training with the club in a bid to regain his full fitness and Bell insists he was more than happy to help.

“I spoke to him five weeks ago and he asked if he could come in to get fit and with him being a former club captain here, I wanted to help him,” the Corby boss added.

“I have just said to him that we should be guided by him

and the physio so that we get it right.

“He felt good on Tuesday so we put him on when we had a corner and he went in there and scored with his first touch, which was great.

“I was really pleased for him because he has had a tough time of it since breaking his leg.”

Four more star names have been added to the Marathonbet #NonLeagueChallenge Legends team to play Corby Town a week on Sunday (July 30).

Former Celtic stars Alan Stubbs and Stan Varga and ex-England players Trevor Sinclair and Danny Mills will all be in the team to face the Steelmen in the big game at Steel Park.

Tickets for the match remain on sale and they can be secured by emailing corbytowntickets@outlook.com