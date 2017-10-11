VERDICT - Steelmen make it four in a row

Corby Town made it four wins in a row as they moved into the top half of the Evo-Stik League South with a 3-1 success over Alvechurch at Steel Park.

All of sudden, under the guidance of caretaker-manager Steve Kinniburgh, the Steelmen have moved to within one point of the play-off places with the poor start to the season, thankfully, becoming a distant memory.

They were well worth this win as well.

They blew the visitors, who hadn’t lost on the road in the league up until this game, away with Sam Mulready’s double-strike in the first half before the impressive Leon Lobjoit made the game safe during a scrappy second half.

Caretaker-boss Kinniburgh made two changes to the starting line-up following the 2-0 success at Romulus in the FA Trophy with Connor Kennedy and Ben Diamond coming in for Ben Bradshaw and Jordan O’Brien who both dropped to the bench.

It was an even start with few chances created at either end, although Alvechurch felt they had a decent shout for a penalty when Luke Yates appeared to be pulled down by Jason Lee and referee Scott Postin had a good look at it before allowing play to continue.

The visitors created the first real opportunity when Josh March rose to head a corner towards goal, only for Sam Warburton to clear the effort off the line.

But the Steelmen opened the scoring with their first real attack as a good move started by Jordon Crawford ended with Sam Warburton crossing for the left and Sam Mulready lost his marker to apply a neat near-post finish.

The hosts were unfortunate not to add to their lead with Mulready seeing a header well saved by Jasmin Keranovic after some good skill and a cross from Leon Lobjoit before the Northampton Town loanee went close himself with a goalbound strike being headed clear.

However, Corby deservedly doubled their advantage eight minutes before the break.

Lobjoit sent Crawford clear and, although he could have taken the shot on himself, he instead squared for Mulready who made no mistake from six yards.

Alvechurch came out with more purpose in the early stages of the second half but, with few chances created, the game turned into a scrappy affair as the Steelmen remained resolute.

And when the chance came to finish the game off, they had just the man to produce a clinical finish.

Once again, it was Crawford who did the leg work as he beat a defender before finding Lobjoit and he produced a superb curling effort that found the bottom corner.

From there, it looked like it would be a straightforward job of seeing the game out.

But a fierce volley from Daniel Dubidat ensured there would be no successive clean sheet and that goal sparked a more nervy finish than Kinniburgh and the home faithful would have appreciated.

However, they did see it out to make it four wins in a row and continue the rise up the table.

There is confidence flowing through these Steelmen again and long may it continue...

Steelmen: Wilson; Anton, Malone, Lee, Warburton; Diamond (sub O’Brien, 75 mins), Kennedy, Leslie (sub Bradshaw, 64 mins), Crawford; Mulready, Lobjoit (sub Irwin, 86 mins). Subs not used: McBride, Trainer.

Alvechurch: Keranovic; Ashmore, Willets (sub Waite, 68 mins), Dawson, Foster (sub Sauane, 78 mins); Turton, Carter; Yates (sub Ceesay, 58 mins), Bellis, March; Dubidat. Subs not used: Botfield, Gwilliams.

Referee: Scott Postin.

Goals: Mulready (25 mins, 1-0), Mulready (37 mins, 2-0), Lobjoit (75 mins, 3-0), Dubidat (85 mins, 3-1).

Bookings: Anton, Foster, Crawford, Turton (all fouls).

Attendance: 270.