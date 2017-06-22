Tresham are big winners at St George's Park

Tresham Football Academy’s first team produced their best performance on the grandest stage after they were invited to play at the home of England’s 24 national teams - St George’s Park in Staffordshire.

Twenty Tresham students were accompanied by their coaches and tutors to take on Sheffield College after receiving the invitation from Kitlocker.com and Nike.

The team had the chance to experience the professional atmosphere with access to the exceptional synthetic indoor pitch and official changing rooms.

Sheffield College, compete at the same level as Tresham Football Academy in the Association of Colleges Category 1 Football Premier Leagues.

And it was Tresham who were triumphant in emphatic fashion as they claimed a 10-0 victory thanks to goals from Sam Newton (3), Festus Gyan (2), Solomon Paul (2), Aidy Kilby, Ryan Kenyon and Trent Woodley.

The whole event and match were streamed live on Facebook, with staff, parents, students and fans tuning in for the game.

Seventeen-year-old Paul, who is studying Level 1 in Sport at Tresham, received a top of the range pair of Nike football boots having been named man-of-the-match and said: “We put in effort for the whole game, we played well and got the result we wanted.”

Head of Faculty for Service Industries (including Sport) at Tresham Dan Burns added: “This was a fantastic opportunity for our students to be invited to compete and we thank all involved in the organisation of the event.

“I’m very proud of the Tresham Football Academy players performance and professionalism and it demonstrates how well they have progressed during their time at Tresham.

“With a 10-0 victory against the high standard of opposition everyone should be proud of this fantastic result.”

The fixture was the culmination to the most successful season Tresham Football Academy has had.

Over the campaign they finished in a good position in the college Premier Leagues and reached the quarter-finals of the national Premier Cup and were runners-up in the regional tournament.