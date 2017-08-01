Trainer to feature for Steelmen again

Phil Trainer is set to feature for Corby Town again tonight (Tuesday) as David Bell bids to strengthen his squad ahead of the big kick-off.

The Steelmen take on a Northampton Town XI in their penultimate pre-season friendly at Steel Park before hosting AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Friday.

The experienced Trainer played a key role as Corby so nearly pulled off the great escape from relegation before they dropped down for a second season in a row in the last campaign.

He was a surprise inclusion in the Steelmen team for Sunday’s 6-1 win over the #NonLeagueChallenge Legends team while midfielder Steven Leslie was also involved again having returned during the pre-season campaign.

And boss Bell is hoping he can convince Trainer to sign up ahead of the Evo-Stik League South opener against Romulus a week on Saturday.

“I have spoken to Trains over the past couple of weeks, as I have done with Steven Leslie, and he is going to be back involved (tonight),” the Steelmen manager

“He hasn’t done loads in pre-season and I have to try to talk him out of retirement if I am being honest.

“But he was massive for us last year and if we can get him on board, it would be a terrific signing for us.”

As far as the final stages of pre-season are concerned, Bell believes his side face two good tests this week before the last few days ahead of the new campaign will be spent on the training ground.

“There were no injuries after Sunday which was a good thing and we now need to start getting our strongest 11 together,” he added.

“We are only two games away from starting the season and I am looking forward to it now.

“It’s been a tough six weeks, the lads have trained hard and we have had pretty much two games a week for the past four weeks.

“Tonight is another opportunity and then we have another on Friday against Diamonds, which will be a good test for us because they are a side at our level who have been in the play-offs in the last two seasons so we will see where we are at.”