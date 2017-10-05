Trainer strikes late as Steelmen win again

Phil Trainer scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Corby Town made it back-to-back wins under caretaker-manager Steve Kinniburgh with a 2-1 success at Kidsgrove Athletic.

Jordon Crawford had given the Steelmen the lead early in the second half, only for that to be cancelled out by Ant Malbon’s strike.

But Trainer popped up with the winner as Corby followed up the 2-1 home win over Stocksbridge Park Steels at the weekend in style.

Kinniburgh handed a debut to midfielder Ben Bradshaw who joined the club on a three-month loan deal from Kettering Town earlier in the day.

Connor Kennedy returned from suspension while Ben Diamond was also handed a recall to the starting line-up.

There were few chances in a goalless first half with the Steelmen’s pressing game making it hard for the hosts.

And it was Corby who broke the deadlock soon after the break when an effort came off the post and Jordon Crawford was on hand to score.

Home goalkeeper Dave Parton saved a long-range effort from Steven Leslie and Corby had appeals for a penalty waved away before the hosts levelled thanks to a good strike from Ant Malbon after good work from Tom France.

Malbon was denied by Sam Wilson but just as the game seemed to be heading for a draw, Trainer was on hand to scramble the ball home at the far post to seal Corby’s win.