Time for changes as Wright tries to halt Corby’s slide

Tommy Wright says the time has come for him to make changes to his Corby Town squad.

The Steelmen slipped to their fourth 1-0 defeat of the season in all competitions as they were beaten at Skelmersdale United, who picked up their first win of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division campaign in the process.

Corby have scored just one goal in their seven matches this season and haven’t recorded a victory in a competitive match since February.

It has left them sitting fourth from bottom in the early league standings while their FA Cup hopes were ended at the first hurdle.

Wright has come under increasing pressure from the club’s fans and now he is ready to wield the axe on his under-performing squad.

Cleveland Taylor left the club last week and Wright revealed the contract of defender Oneil Odofin is to be terminated by mutual consent.

But that doesn’t look like being the end of it.

“We had a team meeting last Thursday ahead of the game and I have really given this group a chance,” Wright said.

“Cleveland has left and there will be a mutual agreement to terminate Oneil Odofin’s contract so he will be leaving.

“To be honest, I think two or three have played their last game for the club. I have given them plenty of chances and I have been patient.

“But the fans want to see something and if it’s not going to be me, then it has to be something else.

“We need to give this group a lift and the time is now right because we have only scored one goal in six league games.

“You can bemoan all the bad luck but the reality is that I need to change it.”

The Steelmen return to action next weekend with a clash against early high-fliers Buxton at Steel Park.