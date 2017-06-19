Tickets to go on sale for Steelmen's clash with Premier League legends

Tickets for Corby Town’s big day against a team of Premier League legends will go on sale tomorrow (Tuesday) night.
Jason Lee’s swig of a fan’s pint was voted as the best celebration of last season in Marathonbet’s #NonLeagueChallenge and it earned the Steelmen a £10,000 jackpot and the special pre-season friendly against a star-studded squad.
The match will be held at Steel Park on Sunday, July 30, kicking off at 2pm.
The legends team will feature former Premier League stars including the likes of Chris Waddle, Ray Parlour, Eidur Gudjohnsen, Emile Heskey and Chris Sutton.
Tickets will be priced at £10 for adults, £5 for OAPs and under-16s and £2 for under-5s with the Steelmen keeping 90 per cent of the gate receipts with the other 10 per cent going to Marathonbet’s chosen charity Prostate Cancer UK.
Tickets will be put on sale at Steel Park between 6pm and 7pm.
And they are also available to online customers who should email to corbytowntickets@outlook.com. Tickets booked through email will incur an extra £2 charge per order for postage and packaging.