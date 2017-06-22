Tickets being snapped up for Corby's date with the legends

Football fans can now get their hands on tickets for Corby Town’s big day against a team of Premier League legends next month.

Tickets for the star-studded pre-season friendly, which is taking place at Steel Park on Sunday, July 30 (2pm kick-off), went on sale for the first time on Tuesday night with a steady flow of supporters snapping up their spots for the occasion.

The match has come about after Jason Lee’s swig of a fan’s pint was voted as the best celebration of last season in Marathonbet’s #NonLeagueChallenge and it earned the Steelmen a £10,000 jackpot and the match against the legends.

The #NonLeagueChallenge squad will include the likes of Chris Waddle, Ray Parlour, Eidur Gudjohnsen, Emile Heskey and Chris Sutton while the most recent additions to it are former Leeds United defender Ian Harte and ex-Bolton Wanderers frontman Kevin Davies.

Tickets will be available to purchase again at Steel Park tomorrow (Friday) while those wishing to purchase online should email to to corbytowntickets@outlook.com. Tickets booked through email will incur an extra £2 charge per order for postage and packaging.

The tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £5 for OAPs and under-16s and £2 for under-5s but there will be an additional £2 payment for anyone wishing to reserve a seat in the main stand.

Corby will keep 90 per cent of the gate receipts with the other 10 per cent going to Marathonbet’s chosen charity Prostate Cancer UK.

Fans and people from the town, meanwhile, are being urged to come to Steel Park next Thursday (June 29) from 6pm for an awareness shoot which will be coordinated by former Aston Villa and Bulgarian international Stiliyan Petrov, who was forced into early retirement after being diagnosed with acute leukaemia in March 2012 and it was announced in August 2012 that his leukaemia was in remission.

The aim of next week’s shoot is to re-create the Prostate Cancer UK man symbol on the pitch with the help of at least 200 people.

Marathonbet’s Joe Lovelace said: “We’re delighted Corby Town drummed up enough votes for Jason Lee’s unique celebration to be crowned winners of the second-ever #NonLeagueChallenge.

“The £10,000 cash prize will go a long way to supporting their future ambitions while their home match against our team of ex-Premier League Legends will be a date to remember for Corby players, staff and fans alike.”

The Steelmen, meanwhile, have confirmed the remainder of their pre-season schedule for this summer.

Their first friendly will be at Blaby & Whetstone on Saturday, July 8 and that will be followed by a trip to Quorn on Wednesday, July 12.

They will play Brackley Town at Steel Park on July 15 before heading to Wellingborough Town on July 18 and Cogenhoe United on July 25.

Their final friendly, after they have played the Premier League legends, will be a home match with AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Friday, August 4.