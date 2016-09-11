This is a bad result, says Steelmen boss Tommy

Tommy Wright admitted Corby Town’s 1-0 defeat at Skelmersdale United was “a bad result”.

The Steelmen were beaten by that scoreline for the fourth time in seven outings this season and have now scored just one goal in the same period.

Wright’s men sit in the bottom four of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division and, to rub salt into the wounds, they also had striker Callum Ball sent off following an altercation with the Skelmersdale dugout.

The Steelmen boss watched his team waste a number of chances in the first half while Jamie Anton had an effort ruled out for offside.

But he accused his players of “pressing the panic button” after Callum Mahoney had scored what proved to be the winner.

“It was the same as last weekend (in the 1-0 FA Cup defeat at Rugby Town in the first half, very much so,” the Corby manager said.

“Their goalkeeper has made some great saves and we have missed chances and had one ruled out for offside.

“In the second half, I was disappointed with our reaction after their goal.

“Callum has smashed the ball into their dugout and got himself sent off and we panicked a bit after that.

“We stopped playing and became a bit too desperate by lumping balls forward. We pressed the panic button when we shouldn’t have done.

“We put three attackers on from the bench and, to be honest we looked poorer for it. Sometimes your substitutions work, sometimes they don’t.

“But this is a bad result for us, there’s no getting away from it.”

Wright, meanwhile, wasn’t impressed with the events that led to Ball’s sending-off, which means he is now set for a three-match ban.

“One thing I don’t think I have ever done is deliberately wind up the opposition after we have scored a goal in any game,” Wright added.

“But that’s what was happening on this occasion and Callum reacted when he shouldn’t have done.

“It looks like we are going to lose him for three games now and that’s something we could do without.”