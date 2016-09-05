The biggest pressure comes from me, says Steelmen boss Wright

Tommy Wright insists the biggest pressure on him is what he places on himself.

The Corby Town boss’ position has come under the microscope in the early part of the season.

Having suffered relegation from National League North last season, Wright rebuilt his squad during the summer but the new-look Steelmen have had a tough start to life in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division.

They are yet to win this season and have scored just one goal in six matches while they were also dumped out of the FA Cup in the first qualifying round on Saturday.

Despite dominating for long periods and creating numerous chances, they were unable to find the net against Rugby Town as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Butlin Road.

Wright led Corby to the Southern League Premier Division title in his first full season in charge but it’s been something of a struggle since then.

So, is there any pressure growing on him from the boardroom?

“I don’t think so is the answer to that,” Wright said.

“The pressure that I put myself under is the biggest pressure on me.

“I don’t read social media, I stay away from it. I only hear what other people tell me.

“I think the fans are behind me. There are a few grumbles with all the stats being thrown around of when we last won a game.

“The stats for last season go out of the window because there were circumstances surrounding that. I am five games into a season and we’ve drawn three and lost two and we’ve bowed out at the first stage of the FA Cup.

“But we played well on Saturday and on another day we could have won 10-1.

“I don’t think I am under pressure but you’re probably asking the wrong person. I don’t think I am, but you never know.”

Wright, meanwhile, praised the travelling band of Corby fans for their backing of the team at Rugby on Saturday.

“The performance has, I think, grown on the fans,” he added.

“They were exceptional for us and they were singing the lads off the pitch and they were wishing for the ball to go into the net.

“They are fully behind the boys and it will come.”

The Steelmen return to league action on Saturday with a trip to Skelmersdale United.