Ten-man Steelmen hit back to seal crucial win

Ten-man Corby Town produced a superb second-half fightback to claim a much-needed 2-1 success at Market Drayton Town.

The visitors looked to be up against it when Connor Kennedy, who was restored to the starting line-up, was sent off for a strong challenge after just 16 minutes.

And it got even worse for Corby when Jud Ellis opened the scoring with a looping shot.

But the Steelmen started the second-half strong and got back on terms through an unlikely source on 66 minutes when young substitute Ben Diamond headed home Lee Beeson’s corner.

And it was Beeson who won it in stunning fashion with nine minutes to go when he curled home a magnificent 25-yard free-kick.

That wrapped up Corby’s first win since the opening day, their first success on the road this season and moved them up to 14th place in the Evo-Stik League South table.