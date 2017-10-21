Super Steelmen make it six of the best but Diamonds slip to defeat

Corby Town’s incredible run under caretaker-manager Steve Kinniburgh continued as they made it six wins in a row with a 3-2 success at Sheffield FC.

The Steelmen stormed into an early lead thanks to loan striker Leon Lobjoit.

But the world’s oldest football club turned things around before the break with Ricky German scoring from a tight angle before Jamie Yates beat Sam Wilson after being sent clear.

However, Kinnburgh’s side produced a stirring second-half fightback.

Jordon Crawford celebrated signing a contract with the club by tucking home the equaliser.

And they won it late on thanks to another free-kick from Steven Leslie.

The superb run of form has now moved Corby up to fifth in the Evo-Stik League South and they will now prepare for a trip to higher-ranked St Neots Town in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy next weekend.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds were condemned to their second defeat of the Evo-Stik South League East season as they went down 1-0 at Hayes & Yeading United.

Diamonds fell behind to what proved to be the only goal of the game when Ismael Ehui was played through by Luke Joyce-Dwarika and beat Ben Heath.

The visitors tried to hit back and they were out of luck when Nabil Shariff’s shot crashed off the post in first-half stoppage-time.

Diamonds pushed after the break with Ben Farrell having a header cleared off the line and Shariff having a shot saved before sending an effort over.

But they were unable to find an equaliser as they slipped to defeat and dropped to eighth in the table.