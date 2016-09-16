Steelmen won’t roll over for anyone, says Wright

A quick glance at the early standings in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division would suggest only one outcome is likely at Steel Park this weekend.

Corby Town take on second-placed Buxton in a match brought forward from later in the season after both clubs suffered early exits in the Emirates FA Cup.

While Buxton arrive with 16 points and just one league defeat to their name, the Steelmen’s woes since suffering relegation from the Vanarama National League North have continued.

Remarkably, despite sitting in 21st place, Corby have the second-best defensive record in the division having conceded just four goals in their six league matches to date.

But, as has been well-documented, their big problem lies at the other end of the pitch with just one goal in seven matches in all competitions.

They haven’t won a competitive match since beating Tamworth 2-0 at Steel Park on February 13 and the barren run has seen pressure begin to grow on manager Tommy Wright.

With goals being the clear issue, Wright has made a move to try to solve the problem with frontman Shaquille Leachman-Whittingham being added to the squad after a spell at Market Drayton Town.

Wright threatened changes following a fourth 1-0 defeat of the season at Skelmersdale United last weekend and that resulted in Oneil Odofin having his contract terminated while goalkeeper Monty Parkes and winger Kurtis Revans have been released.

The manager has also warned others that performances must improve.

But, despite their struggles, Wright is certain that his team won’t roll over for anyone.

“I don’t think any team will come here and think that we are going to roll over and get beaten 3-0 or 4-0,” Wright said.

“It’s certainly a very strange situation because our defensive record is one of the best in the league.

“But we simply aren’t scoring goals and that’s what has to change. We are trying.

“The chances are being created but they aren’t going in and that’s the problem we have to solve.

“There are a couple in the firing line and they’ve been told that their performances need to improve.

“But in our last two matches at Skelmersdale and at Rugby in the FA Cup, we have been creating plenty of opportunities and we really must start putting them away.

“I want us to come out firing on Saturday and try to have a real go at Buxton.”