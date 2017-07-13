Steelmen to host Romulus on opening day

Corby Town will start life in the Evo-Stik League South with a home clash against Romulus at Steel Park on Saturday, August 12.

That will be followed by a local derby at Spalding United in the following midweek while Basford United and Bedworth United provide the opposition over the August bank holiday weekend.

The Steelmen will make the short trip to Stamford on Boxing Day and will host Bedworth at Steel Park on New Year’s Day.

And David Bell’s team will round off the season with yet another local derby at Peterborough Sports on Saturday April 28.

The Steelmen, meanwhile, have confirmed they will be playing town rivals Stewarts & Lloyds for the Bob Cummings Cup at Steel Park a week tomorrow (July 21).

CORBY TOWN FIXTURES 2017-18

EVO-STIK LEAGUE SOUTH

AUGUST

Sat 12: Romulus H

Tue 15: Spalding United A

Sat 26: Basford United H

Mon 28: Bedworth United A

SEPTEMBER

Tue 5: Chasetown A

Sat 9: Newcastle Town H

Wed 13: Peterborough Sports H

Sat 16: Market Drayton Town A

Wed 20: Alvechurch H

Sat 23: Loughborough Dynamo A

Sat 30: Stocksbridge Park Steels H

OCTOBER

Wed 4: Kidsgrove Athletic A

Sat 14: Carlton Town H

Sat 21: Sheffield FC A

NOVEMBER

Sat 4: Belper Town H

Sat 11: Frickley Athletic A

Sat 18: Cleethorpes Town H

Sat 25: Gresley A

DECEMBER

Sat 2: Lincoln United H

Sat 9: Leek Town H

Sat 16: Romulus A

Sat 23: Spalding United H

Tue 26: Stamford A

Sat 30: Basford United A

JANUARY

Mon 1: Bedworth United H

Sat 6: Carlton Town A

Sat 13: Sheffield FC H

Sat 20: Belper Town A

Sat 27: Frickley Athletic H

FEBRUARY

Sat 3: Cleethorpes Town A

Sat 10: Alvechurch A

Sat 17: Loughborough Dynamo H

Sat 24: Stocksbridge Park Steels A

MARCH

Sat 3: Kidsgrove Athletic H

Sat 17: Gresley H

Sat 24: Lincoln United A

Sat 31: Leek Town A

APRIL

Mon 2: Stamford H

Sat 7: Chasetown H

Sat 14: Newcastle Town A

Sat 21: Market Drayton Town H

Sat 28: Peterborough Sports A