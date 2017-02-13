Steelmen’s approach will stay the same

Gary Mills is expecting more of the same from his Corby Town players as they face up to two successive weekends on the road.

The Steelmen hauled themselves out of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division relegation zone for the first time since the end of August after Ben Milnes’ second-half goal secured a 1-0 victory over Mickleover Sports at Steel Park at the weekend.

That was Corby’s fourth league win in a row and their surge up the table has come after a run of just one defeat in nine matches.

Their next assignment takes them to play-off chasing Nantwich Town on Saturday and that is followed a week later by a long trek to take on leaders Blyth Spartans.

But boss Mills insists his team’s approach won’t change and he fully expects his players to ‘give it a go’ in two trick-looking clashes.

“I am going into every game expecting us to work hard, compete and the result will take care of itself,” the Steelmen boss said.

“As long as the lads keep delivering that for me I can’t ask for much more from them.

“If they give me the hard work and endeavour and we do lose by the odd goal or we win then fine.

“I want that hard work and endeavour that I talk about as a minimum.

“It’s going to be a tough couple of games but we are in good form and confidence is high so why wouldn’t go there and give it a real go?”