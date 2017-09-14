Steelmen must make their point at Market Drayton

David Bell knows Corby Town must win at Market Drayton Town tomorrow (Saturday) to make Wednesday night’s draw with Peterborough Sports look like a good point.

Bell and his squad were left deflated after Sports grabbed a late equaliser to snatch a 2-2 draw at Steel Park in midweek.

It has left Corby without a win in eight matches in all competitions and in 19th place in the Evo-Stik League South.

A trip to take on bottom side Market Drayton now beckons and Bell believes his team can head there in confident mood, despite the late setback on Wednesday.

“It felt like a defeat and we dropped two points,” the Corby boss said.

“But we have Market Drayton next and if we can go and win there then that point on Wednesday won’t be a bad one.

“But if we go there and lose or draw then it will be a disastrous point.

“So we have got to go there tomorrow full of confidence.

“The silver lining for me is that our performances have improved with every game and if we continue to play like we did on Wednesday and put those energy levels in and do the ugly side then we will win matches.”

Bell, meanwhile, revealed his friendship with Mansfield Town academy director John Dempster was key in bringing Sam Wilson and Zayn Hakeem to Steel Park this week.

With Kern Miller and Jack McGovern both departing the club, Bell moved quickly with Wilson replacing the injured Paul Bastock in goal for Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Peterborough Sports while striker Hakeem came on as a substitute.

Dan Clifton also made an appearance off the bench after signing on a dual registration from Hitchin Town.

And Bell added: “John Dempster is a good friend of mine, we played at Rushden together and I have known him a long time.

“He’s in charge there with the academy and he came along with Mark Peters to have a look at their two players.

“We really appreciate Mansfield Town loaning them out at such short notice.

“Sam came in and was terrific. He kicked it really well and he was very vocal.

“And when Zayn came on you could see he has real pace. He is going to be an asset for us.”

There has been another departure from Steel Park since Wednesday after St Ives Town last night announced they have signed right-back Miles Smith, who started for the Steelmen in midweek.

