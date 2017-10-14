Steelmen make it a high five while Diamonds are frustrated

Corby Town’s magnificent winning run under caretaker-manager Steve Kinniburgh continued as they made it five in a row by beating Carlton Town 2-1 in the Evo-Stik League South at Steel Park.

Kinniburgh named an unchanged starting line-up following the 3-1 success over Alvechurch last Wednesday night but the Steelmen fell behind early on when Jordan Wilson beat the offside trap and then beat Sam Wilson to open the scoring.

But Corby were back on level terms when Steven Leslie’s superb curling free-kick found the corner and they were given a further boost before the break when Jake Carlisle was sent-off after he brought Leon Lobjoit down as he went clear on goal.

Corby made that advantage count when they took the lead in the second half with Sam Mulready picking up the pieces after a Paul Malone header had been parried into his path.

And that proved to be enough to make it five in a row for the Steelmen.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds endured another frustrating afternoon at Hayden Road as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Egham Town in the Evo-Stik South League East.

Ahead of the game, Diamonds confirmed the signing of 20-year-old central defender Cameron Gilchrist on a dual registration from Barwell.

Gilchrist, who featured for Diamonds during pre-season, was unavailable for the game due to the club needing to confirm international clearance but he will be able to make his debut in Tuesday’s clash at Marlow.

There were few chances in a goalless first half, although Egham clipped the bar when Jordan Berry lobbed Ben Heath while Luke Fairlamb shot just over at the other end.

Diamonds went close early in the second half as Nabil Shariff had a near-post effort pushed onto the post by the visiting goalkeeper and they continued to knock on the door without breaking it down.

Egham were reduced to 10 men late on when Rhys Paul received a second yellow card for a foul on Callum Westwood but Diamonds were unable to make that numerical advantage count as the game finished goalless.