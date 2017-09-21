Steelmen lose out to Brackley in county cup

Corby Town’s interest in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup was ended after a 3-2 defeat to Brackley Town at Steel Park last night (Wednesday).

Both teams made wholesale changes to their line-ups for the first-round tie and they went in all-square at 2-2 at the break with Steven Leslie and Jamie Anton on target for the Steelmen after Aaron Williams had twice put the visitors in front.

And Williams completed his hat-trick in the second half to seal Brackley’s victory.

Wellingborough Town had a better time of things against a Brackley team as Deven Ellwood’s goal gave the Doughboys a 1-0 success at Brackley Town Saints.

On Tuesday night, a much-changed Kettering Town side began the defence of the cup with a The Poppies line-up went 2-0 up through Mathew Stevens and Samson Maagbe before former Kettering man Andy Hall pulled one back for the visitors, who were unable to find an equaliser.

Rothwell Corinthians, meanwhile, suffered a 5-1 defeat to Evo-Stik League South side Peterborough Sports at Sergeants Lawn.