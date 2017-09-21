Search

Steelmen lose out to Brackley in county cup

Mathew Stevens was on target as Kettering Town beat Desborough Town in the first round of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup
Corby Town’s interest in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup was ended after a 3-2 defeat to Brackley Town at Steel Park last night (Wednesday).

Both teams made wholesale changes to their line-ups for the first-round tie and they went in all-square at 2-2 at the break with Steven Leslie and Jamie Anton on target for the Steelmen after Aaron Williams had twice put the visitors in front.

And Williams completed his hat-trick in the second half to seal Brackley’s victory.

Wellingborough Town had a better time of things against a Brackley team as Deven Ellwood’s goal gave the Doughboys a 1-0 success at Brackley Town Saints.

On Tuesday night, a much-changed Kettering Town side began the defence of the cup with a The Poppies line-up went 2-0 up through Mathew Stevens and Samson Maagbe before former Kettering man Andy Hall pulled one back for the visitors, who were unable to find an equaliser.

Rothwell Corinthians, meanwhile, suffered a 5-1 defeat to Evo-Stik League South side Peterborough Sports at Sergeants Lawn.