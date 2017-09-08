Steelmen look to build in two more home games

Corby Town are all set for two more home games in the space of a few days.

A controversial penalty gave Sheffield FC a 1-0 lead at Steel Park and, for a long time, it looked like the Steelmen would be sent crashing to a fourth Evo-Stik League South defeat in a row.

However, an unlikely hero was born as 16-year-old Jordan O'Brien grabbed a deserved equaliser in stoppage-time with

The Steelmen followed that game up with a thrilling Integro League Cup preliminary round tie at Lincoln United on Wednesday night.

They trailed three times but fought back to lead 4-3 thanks to a hat-trick from Steven Leslie and a goal from Jordan Crawford, only for Lincoln to grab a late equaliser of their own before winning 6-5 in the resulting penalty shoot-out.

But the league is now back on Corby's minds as they take on Newcastle Town at Steel Park tomorrow (Saturday) before hosting last season’s United Counties League Premier Division champions Peterborough Sports on Wednesday.

Newcastle and Sports have both had reasonable starts but boss David Bell is keen to see his team build on that late goal from O'Brien last weekend.

“It was a positive result for us at the weekend,” the Steelmen manager said.

“It was important for us to stop losing and that’s what we did. We had lost four on the bounce and we had to stop the rot.

“We know we have a couple of good tests ahead of us over the next week but there are no easy games.

“We are at home again and I fully expect us to win more of our home games than not.

“It was pleasing to get the late goal last weekend and now it’s important that we build on it.”

Bell, meanwhile, believes Lee Beeson will be a “good player” for Corby this season.

Beeson started in the middle of midfield alongside the manager after signing for the Steelmen from Spalding United last week.

“I thought Lee did well,” Bell added.

“He is the sort of player who makes good decisions when he has the ball.

“Not every pass came off for him last weekend but every pass was made with the right intentions.

“You can see he is trying the right things and I think he showed he will be a good player for us."