Steelmen let three-goal lead slip while Diamonds are frustrated

Corby Town’s season took a new turn for the worse after they let a 3-0 lead slip as they were beaten 4-3 at Loughborough Dynamo.

The Steelmen looked to be on their way to a second successive win in the Evo-Stik League South as they went 3-0 up inside 37 minutes.

Paul Malone headed them in front and then repeated the trick to make it 2-0 from a Lee Beeson free-kick.

And when Jason Lee grabbed the third, Corby looked to be in total control.

But the hosts pulled one back in first-half stoppage-time and then scored three inside the first 15 minutes of the second half to put themselves in front.

And that was how it finished as the Steelmen dropped to 19th place in the league table.

It was a day of frustration for AFC Rushden & Diamonds as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Arlesey Town at Hayden Road.

Andy Peaks’ team certainly had their chances with the returning Callum Westwood, who later went off injured again, hitting the bar with a 30-yard strike.

But the best opportunity came from the penalty spot. Claudiu Hoban was brought down but top scorer Nabil Shariff fired wide from 12 yards.

And, despite having further chances after the break, Diamonds were unable to find a way through.