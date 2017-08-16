Steelmen left disappointed after Spalding setback

Rob Gould admitted there was a feeling of disappointment after Corby Town slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Spalding United last night (Tuesday).

The Steelmen opened their Evo-Stik League South season with an emphatic 5-1 win over Romulus at Steel Park last weekend but were unable to follow it up against the much-fancied Tulips, who reached the play-off final back in April.

Corby fell behind when Gary King scored on the rebound after Paul Bastock had saved Jenk Acar’s penalty late in the first half.

Matt Varley doubled the lead in the second period before the Steelmen pulled one back thanks to Ollie Brown-Hill’s deflected free-kick.

However they were unable to find an equaliser and assistant-boss Gould conceded Corby’s performance in the first hour of the game was their undoing.

“We were a bit disappointed after Saturday’s performance,” he said.

“We didn’t play to the level that we know we can for the first hour and we were 2-0 down to a Spalding side who finished third last season.

“You can’t give any team a lead like that and expect to get anything from the game.

“We got the goal back and then we started to play but it was too late to be honest.”

Gould believes the Steelmen will learn from their midweek setback as they now turn their attention to Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup preliminary round clash at Bostik League North Division outfit Dereham Town who have a 100 per cent record after two games.

“Saturday was very promising, it was a great performance and a great result to get us started,” the assistant-manager added.

“We are a new team, with a new manager and a new management team and we we have found out a few things after last night.

“It’s not going to be easy, especially going away from home, in this league and we will have to really roll our sleeves up.

“It’s disappointing, we have lost a game and Spalding deserved it overall but we now we have to make sure we bounce back at the weekend.”

