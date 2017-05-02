Steelmen hit the jackpot thanks to Jason’s swig of a pint

Corby Town are celebrating after winning Marathonbet’s #NonLeagueChallenge – the bookmaker’s search for non-league football’s greatest goal celebration.

As well as a huge £10,000 cash prize to spend on anything from players to stadium improvements, the Steelmen will host a team of Premier League legends at their Steel Park home in July and will keep 90 per cent of the gate receipts.

The other 10 per cent will be donated to the non-league challenge charity partner Prostate Cancer UK.

For months Marathonbet has been on the hunt for non-league football’s best celebrations.

Last season Wealdstone FC won the prize with the help of iconic fan the Wealdstone Raider, who re-enacted Paul Gascoigne’s memorable Dentist Chair celebration from Euro ‘96 with jubilant Stones players.

This year Corby trumped more than 40 other clubs thanks to Jason Lee’s brilliant pint-swigging celebration.

After Ben Milnes netted for the Steelmen in the 1-0 win over Mickleover Sports, Lee cheekily pinched a fan’s pint before downing a few gulps and running off again.

It was a moment captured in the first instance by Northamptonshire Telegraph photographer Alison Bagley before the picture went viral when it was tweeted out by reporter Jon Dunham on the same night.

The club have their fans and the local community to thank for winning.

Generous well-wishers voted in their droves to ensure the Steelmen won an impressive 28 per cent of the vote against rivals including Aldershot Town, Salford City, Brackley Town, St Albans, Macclesfield and Forest Green Rovers.

Corby will now play the legends team, which will include Emile Heskey, Chris Sutton, Sol Campbell, Danny Gabbidon, Christian Dailly, Ray Parlour and Nigel Winterburn on Sunday, July 30 at Steel Park.

Joe Lovelace, PR man at Marathonbet, said: “This year’s #NonLeagueChallenge has been phenomenal.

“The number and quality of entries, the enthusiasm shown from clubs and the response from fans pays testament to our brilliant and thriving non-league community in England. It’s something Marathonbet is hugely proud to support.

“We’re delighted Corby Town drummed up enough support for Jason Lee’s unique celebration to be crowned winners of the second-ever NLC.

“And as we saw with last year’s winners Wealdstone FC, the £10,000 cash prize will go a long way to supporting their future ambitions while their home match against our team of Premier League Legends will be a date to remember for Corby players, staff and fans alike.”