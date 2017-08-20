Steelmen have 'work to do' after another early cup exit

David Bell admitted Corby Town have “some work to do” after they suffered more misery in the Emirates FA Cup.

For the fourth season in a row, the Steelmen were dumped out of the competition at their first hurdle as they were beaten 3-0 at Bostik League North Division side Dereham Town.

Bell conceded his team’s cause wasn’t helped with the likes of Jason Lee, Shay Brennan and Paul Trainer being ruled out through a combination of illness and injury.

But the Steelmen boss offered few excuses and insists he and his players will now hit the training ground as they prepare for a return to Evo-Stik League South action over the bank holiday weekend.

The cup defeat came on the back of a 2-1 loss at Spalding United after Corby had started their season with a fine 5-1 success over Romulus.

“We were forced into making three changes due to illness and injury with Shay Brennan, Jason Lee and Phil Trainer all missing the game,” a frustrated Bell said.

“That gave our squad a bit of a hit but we can’t use it as an excuse. We firmly believed the players we took there were capable of getting a result.

“But we have made three mistakes and have been punished for them and you just can’t gift goals to teams.

“I don’t know whether we went there thinking we just needed to turn up and we would win or what but you don’t get anything from football unless you run around and work hard.

“It’s bitterly disappointing but we have to move on because we can only affect the next game.

“We will analyse the game on Tuesday and the lads will be in to train on Tuesday and Thursday.

“We clearly have some work to do and we have to make sure things are right for a big game with Basford on Saturday and then another at Bedworth on Bank Holiday Monday.”