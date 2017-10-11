Steelmen going for four in a row

Steve Kinniburgh is hoping Corby Town can continue their upturn in fortunes when they take on Alvechurch at Steel Park tonight (Wednesday).

The Steelmen go into the clash on the back of three wins in a row since Kinniburgh took caretaker charge following the sacking of David Bell.

And, despite their poor start to the Evo-Stik League South campaign, another victory would see Corby move into the top half of the table and, even more remarkably, to within a point of the play-off places.

It won’t be easy, however, as they face an Alvechurch team who sit in seventh place and who are yet to lose on the road in the league.

But Kinniburgh is just keen to see the Steelmen continue their recent good form.

“It’s going to be another tough game and it will be another team who will coming to Steel Park who will be up for the game,” the caretaker-manager said.

“I think a lot of teams come to our ground, see the facilities and the pitch and I think it gives them a lift.

“That’s another challenge that we have to overcome but we have produced a nice little run of form and we have to take that into tonight.

“It’s our last midweek game for some time so it would be great if we can get a positive result and then we can look forward to spending a decent amount of time on the training ground.”

Corby go into the game on the back of a 2-0 success at Romulus as they recorded their first victory in an FA competition for nearly four years.

Two Sam Mulready penalties booked the Steelmen a trip to St Neots Town in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy in just over two weeks.

But it was a first clean sheet in 17 competitive matches that pleased Kinniburgh the most.

“It wasn’t the best game of football, it wasn’t overly exciting,” he added.

“But I thought we did a professional job, we got ourselves into the next round and that’s always the most important thing.

“And I was absolutely delighted with the clean sheet.

“Someone said to me on the way back that it was the first one for 17 games, which obviously isn’t good enough, so I am pleased we got that monkey off our back.

“To be honest, it’s been coming. We conceded one in stoppage-time against Stocksbridge and the one we conceded at Kidsgrove was one of those great goals that you just have to hold your hands up about.

“So to go that step further and get the clean sheet was pleasing.

“I have been harping on about shape and organisation since I took charge and I am glad it has started to pay off.”