Steelmen feeling confident for Spalding trip

David Bell insists Corby Town will be full of confidence when they head to Spalding United tomorrow (Tuesday) night.

The Steelmen couldn’t have asked for a much better start to the new Evo-Stik League South season after they thrashed Romulus 5-1 at Steel Park on Saturday.

Captain Kern Miller fires home the Steelmen's second goal against Romulus

Now they are gearing up for a clash at last season’s beaten play-off finalists, who also got off to a winning start at the weekend with a 2-0 triumph at Stocksbridge Park Steels.

But Steelmen boss Bell believes his team are capable of picking up another good result.

“We are feeling confident,” he said.

“We know it is going to be a tough test for us. Spalding started with a good win away from home and they were in the play-off final last season.

Jack McGovern was all smiles after he grabbed his first goal in Corby Town colours on the first day of the season

“So we will be ready for a difficult game but if we perform to our capabilities like we did on Saturday then we will give ourselves a good chance.”

Bell, meanwhile, paid tribute to striker Sam Mulready who took his good form in pre-season into the opening league game.

Having found the net seven times in the build-up, the summer signing struck twice in Saturday’s opener while captain Kern Miller, recent arrival Jack McGovern and Jordon Crawford also got on the scoresheet.

“Sam was superb for us all the way through pre-season, he has always looked likely to score goals,” Bell added.

“And it was great to see him take it into the first day of the season.

“He was outstanding all game, he was a real threat and if there is one criticism, then it is that he probably could have had a hat-trick.”