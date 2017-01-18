Steelmen face up to two crucial matches

Gary Mills knows Corby Town’s next two matches will go a long way to deciding their fate this season.

The Steelmen take on Coalville Town at Steel Park tonight (Wednesday) before heading to fellow strugglers Ilkeston on Saturday.

Corby go into this evening’s game seven points adrift of safety in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division having put together a four-match unbeaten run, the last of which was a 0-0 draw with Warrington Town on Saturday.

And Mills believes more positive results will come for his team if they maintain the attitude they have shown recently.

“They are all big games for us at the moment but the next two, in particular, are going to be very important,” the Steelmen boss said.

“We won’t stay up or go down as a result of what happens in them but they are certainly going to go a long way into deciding our fate.

“The players have to take a lot of credit for what has happened in the last four matches because they are the one who cross the line and deliver the performances.

“And if they deliver the same effort, endeavour and work rate tonight then they will give themselves a chance of getting another positive result.”

The Steelmen will be without Phil Trainer who serves the second of a three-match ban.

And Mills is playing a waiting game on Connor Kennedy (illness) and Stefan Moore (hamstring) after both missed Saturday’s goalless draw.

“I would rate Connor and Stefan at 50-50 at the moment,” he added.

“We will know a lot more when they report in and then we can make a decision on them.”