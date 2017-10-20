Steelmen can't be complacent, says Kinniburgh

Steve Kinniburgh doesn’t see the Evo-Stik League South table settling down anytime soon.

Corby Town head to the oldest football club in the world Sheffield FC this weekend looking to make it six wins in a row in all competitions under the caretaker-manager.

Four of their five successive victories have come in the league, the latest being a 2-1 win over Carlton Town at Steel Park last Saturday, and such is the closeness of the division, those have shot the Steelmen from the lower reaches into the top 10 and level on points with teams in the play-off places.

Remarkably, just seven points separate the teams in third and 19th in the table and Kinniburgh believes the jostling for positions will continue for a while longer.

However, the main thing on his mind is maintaining the superb winning run and also ensuring that no complacency creeps into his rejuvenated squad.

“You can normally get an idea of what you are going to be fighting for after 10 games,” the caretaker boss said.

“But it’s probably going to be halfway before you can determine what area of the table you are going to be battling in.

“You can normally look at things and say ‘these teams will be up there’ and ‘these ones will be battling at the other end’ but that’s really not the case with this division.

“As quickly as we have got ourselves back in the frame and back on track, it could change again.

“So I am going into tomorrow not expecting anything different to what the players have given in the last five matches.

“And I certainly don’t expect any complacency. If you are going to be a winning team and have that winning mentality then you have to go into every game knowing you have to do the right things.

“There is an expectation at this club, it’s a big club in this division with good facilities and great people working away behind the scenes.

“Five wins in a row will have only made those expectations grow and that’s a good thing. It’s up to the players to deal with it.”

The Steelmen should be boosted by the return of loanee Ben Bradshaw tomorrow.

The midfielder, who has impressed since joining on a temporary basis from Kettering Town, was ruled out of last weekend’s win due to illness.

And Kinniburgh added: “Ben got in touch with me early on Saturday morning and he had been up for most of the night with a sickness bug.

“It was best for him to stay away but he seems to be getting over it and we fully expect him to be back in the squad for the weekend."