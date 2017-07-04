Steelmen bring in Miller and Brennan

Corby Town have made two more additions as the build-up to the new season continues.

Manager David Bell confirmed central defender Kern Miller and striker Shay Brennan have joined his new-look squad as they prepare for a campaign in the Evo-Stik League South.

Miller was with Spalding United, who Corby will face in the forthcoming campaign, as they were eventually beaten by Witton Albion in the play-off final last season.

And Brennan arrives at Steel Park having been prolific for Leicestershire club St Andrews as he scored 42 goals in the Midland Football League Premier Division in the previous campaign.

Bell said: “Kern finished the season at Spalding so he knows the level, which is good thing.

“And Shay was at St Andrews and hit over 40 goals for them during last season.

“He goes to Loughborough University and I am quite excited about bringing him in.”