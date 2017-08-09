Steelmen bring in McGovern

Corby Town have completed the signing of former Gainsborough Trinity forward Jack McGovern.

McGovern featured in the Steelmen’s final pre-season friendly of the summer as they drew 1-1 with AFC Rushden & Diamonds at Steel Park last Friday.

And boss David Bell has now confirmed McGovern, who has also had spells with the likes of Lincoln United, King’s Lynn Town and Spalding United, has been added to the Corby squad ahead of the opening-day home clash with Romulus in the Evo-Stik League South on Saturday.

“Jack works very hard, he’s got a good first touch and he scores goals,” Bell said.

“He’s not where he needs to be fitness wise as he hasn’t had many minutes in pre-season but with games, that will come.”

McGovern’s arrival completes a busy week for Bell after it was also confirmed that both Steven Leslie and Phil Trainer have agreed to stay on at Corby.

Both players were key men during the second half of last season and the Steelmen boss added: “They have both signed now which is great news.

“They have both got a lot of experience and they are great guys in the dressing-room.

“But, more importantly, they a both very good players and I am delighted to have them on board again.”