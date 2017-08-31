Steelmen bring in Beeson

Lee Beeson has signed up for a second spell with Corby Town.

The winger is now in line to start in the Steelmen’s home clash with Sheffield FC at Steel Park on Saturday as they bid to arrest a poor start to the new Evo-Stik League South season.

After beating Romulus 5-1 on the opening day of the campaign, four successive defeats including an early exit from the FA Cup have followed.

Corby were beaten 4-1 at home by Basford United last Saturday before going down 2-0 at Bedworth United on Bank Holiday Monday.

And the worrying trend has prompted boss David Bell to make moves in the transfer market.

Beeson joins from league rivals Spalding United, where he played a part in them reaching the play-off final in the division last season.

He previously featured for Corby under Graham Drury in the 2011-12 season and also had spells at Holbeach United and Stamford.