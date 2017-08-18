Steelmen bid to bounce back with some cup joy

Rob Gould insists Corby Town bouncing back from their midweek disappointment is more important than finally enjoying some success in the Emirates FA Cup.

The world’s most famous knockout club competition hasn’t exactly been a friend to the Steelmen in recent seasons.

They have been beaten at the first hurdle in each of the last three campaigns but will be looking to put that right when they enter in the preliminary round this weekend.

But they look set for a tough test as they head to Bostik League North Division side Dereham Town, who have won both of their league matches so far without conceding a goal.

Corby began life in the Evo-Stik League South with an emphatic 5-1 victory over Romulus at Steel Park last weekend but were brought back down to earth in midweek when they went down 2-1 at Spalding United.

And assistant-manager Gould insists hitting back from that loss is the thing at the forefront of the Steelmen’s minds.

“I have heard about the history of the club’s cup runs in the past few seasons,” Gould said.

“But we are not looking backwards, we are just trying to move forward.

“Dereham are at the same level as us, they have won both of their games and they haven’t conceded a goal.

“It’s going to be very tough but we have to try to bounce back.”

Gould insists Corby will bid to be positive in their approach on Saturday.

And he firmly believes confidence is still high within the squad, despite Tuesday’s setback.

“We will go there to try to win the game,” he added.

“That’s how we set up and that’s how we want to play as a management team. We want to be positive.

“It’s going to be hard but

we will go there full of confidence.

“And hopefully learn from our mistakes at Spalding, bounce back and get back into a winning mentality.”