Steelmen are ready for their shot at the legends

Corby Town are preparing for their big day as they get ready to take on a team of Premier League legends.

The Steelmen face the #NonLeagueChallenge Legends at Steel Park on Sunday (2pm) after Jason Lee’s cheeky swig of a fan’s pint following a goal was voted as the best non-League celebration of last season.

Along with a £10,000 windfall courtesy of Marathonbet, David Bell’s team get their chance to test themselves against some of the greats of the Premier League as they continue the build-up to the new Evo-Stik League South season.

And while Bell is hoping the club’s fans get a day to remember, he knows the match will be another important stepping stone for his players.

“It’s a big game for the club in terms of the financial gains it will bring and it’s a big day for the supporters who have two years of bad times, it’s an opportunity to give something back to them,” the Steelmen boss said.

“I hope it’s a good day and I hope everyone enjoys it but for us it is another game to work towards the start of the season.

“We are at a point now where we have looked at trialists and we need to start moulding the starting 11 together.”

The likes of William Gallas, Chris Waddle, Dion Dublin and Eidur Gudjohnsen will be in the Legends squad, which will be managed by former England international Peter Reid, on Sunday.

And Bell added: “There are some very, very good players who will be lining up against us and some of them haven’t been retired all that long.

“They will be very good with the ball but we will look to show that we are younger and fitter and hopefully give a good account of ourselves.”

The legends squad has now been finalised after it was confirmed that former Charlton Athletic and Republic of Ireland midfielder Matt Holland was returning as captain having done the same role last year.

Tickets for the game will be on sale at the club shop at Steel Park between 6pm and 8pm tonight (Friday) and can be purchased online by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/corbytownfc

The Steelmen will keep 90 per cent of the gate receipts with the rest going to Prostate Cancer UK.

#NonLeagueChallenge Legends squad: Mark Crossley, William Gallas, Nigel Winterburn, Matt Elliott, Alan Stubbs, Stan Varga, Danny Mills, Ian Harte, Danny Murphy, Matt Holland (captain), Trevor Sinclair, Stiliyan Petrov, Chris Waddle, Darren Anderton, Dion Dublin, Kevin Davies, Emile Heskey, Eidur Gudjohnsen.