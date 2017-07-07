Steelmen are all set for their first friendly

Corby Town will get their pre-season friendly campaign under way this weekend.

The Steelmen travel to East Midlands Counties League side Blaby & Whetstone for their opening friendly of the summer on Saturday before a trip to Quorn follows on next Wednesday night.

It will be Corby’s first outing since David Bell took over as manager following a second successive relegation last season.

The Steelmen, who are preparing for a campaign in the newly-named Evo-Stik League South, returned for pre-season training last week and the manager is now keen to see what they can do on the pitch.

“I am looking forward to it,” Bell said.

“The lads have looked pretty sharp in training so far and we have been doing a bit of everything.

“This time of year, of course, is about building up fitness but there has been plenty of work going on both with and without the ball.

“The aim of this weekend will be to get minutes into everyone and there will also be a few trialists involved.”