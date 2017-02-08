Steelmen and Ar Tarn ready to battle for final spot

Gary Mills looks set to make changes when Corby Town take on Desborough Town in the semi-finals of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup at Steel Park tonight (Wednesday).

The Steelmen boss insists his top priority is to keep the club in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division, something that looks more possible after an impressive run of form that has seen Corby suffer just one defeat in the last eight matches.

Desborough Town manager Chris Bradshaw

But Mills is still keen to see the club book a place in the final of the county competition and, even though some first-team players will be rested due to injuries, he is expecting whoever plays to “put in a performance” against the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division high-fliers.

“It’s a tough one because I have got the likes of Aaron Brown who is struggling and Stefan Moore who is 50-50 while Connor Kennedy had to come off at the weekend,” Mills said.

“We need to protect David Bell with his hip and then there is someone like Ben Milnes who is a couple of bookings away from a ban.

“I want to give it a good go because I want to give the fans something else to look forward to but our priority is to stay to up this season, that has to come first.

“It’s just a question of getting the balance right and there are lads on the fringes and players who were on the bench at the weekend who need a game and they will get that opportunity.

“But whatever team we pick, I will be expecting them to put in a performance and get a result.”

Ar Tarn boss Chris Bradshaw, meanwhile, believes his team have nothing to lose this evening.

Desborough have enjoyed one of their best campaigns in recent memory so far this season and currently sit in fourth place in the UCL Premier Division and are also in the semi-finals of the UCL Knockout Cup.

And Bradshaw is now hoping his players will give a good account of themselves at Steel Park.

“We have not got anything to lose,” the Desborough boss said.

“They play two levels above us and if they play to the best of their ability then they will win the game.

“The manager there has done an incredible job at turning things around after a tough start and he is showing what he is capable of.

“I want us to go and show that we are a decent team and if we can get people leaving the ground saying ‘Desborough aren’t a bad team’ then I will be happy.

“And if we perform to the best of our ability and Corby have an off day then we will give ourselves a chance.”

Season tickets are not valid for tonight’s game and admission prices have been confirmed as £6 for adults, £3 for concessions and £1 for under-16s.