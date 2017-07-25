Stalwart Harris departs Diamonds

Have your say

Long-serving Brad Harris has left AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

The utility man, who played in numerous positions during his time at the club, has joined Rugby Town ahead of the new season.

Harris made 213 appearances for Diamonds and scored 10 goals after joining them in December 2012.

But he has now decided to move on.

Diamonds boss Andy Peaks said: “Brad has been a fantastic player for AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

“Anyone who makes over 200 appearances for the club will forever be a Diamond.

“Unfortunately, Rugby made him an offer we couldn’t match and he couldn’t refuse.

“It is also local for him and will allow him to spend more time with his young family, and I wish him all he best for the future.”

Diamonds, meanwhile, have confirmed that Joel Gyasi has now officially rejoined the club having featured in their pre-season friendlies this summer.