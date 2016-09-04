‘Resilient’ Diamonds enjoying the FA Cup again

Andy Peaks is already looking forward to tomorrow’s (Monday) second qualifying round draw after AFC Rushden & Diamonds kept up their impressive recent record in the FA Cup.

Having reached the fourth qualifying round last season, Diamonds will be in the hat with National League North and South clubs again tomorrow after they beat AFC Hornchurch 2-0 at the Dog & Duck.

Taylor Orosz fires AFC Rushden & Diamonds into the lead against AFC Hornchurch at the Dog & Duck

Second-half goals from Taylor Orosz and Nabil Shariff proved to be enough for Peaks’ side as they made it four wins in a row in all competitions.

And, with another FA Cup run now up and running, the Diamonds boss believes his team is “heading in the right direction”.

“I thought we were quite resilient, we weren’t particularly flamboyant,” Peaks said.

“We defended well. We lost Jack Ashton and Kyal McNulty with injuries but we still restricted them to pretty much nothing, aside from a free-kick that was deflected onto the post.

Nabil Shariff heads off to celebrate after scoring Diamonds' second goal

“We worked hard and created a few chances and took two of them, which was pleasing.

“I think we have moved on a long way in the past two or weeks or so, we are definitely improving.

“But it was important to get through and we have done it against a decent side.

“We have had two or three good runs in the competition and it’s great to have got through two rounds already this season.

“You want to pit your wits against teams from a higher level and now we can look forward to the draw tomorrow.

“We have earned a bit more money for the club and the players have put themselves in the limelight.

“But the most important thing for me is that we we have some momentum and are heading in the right direction.”