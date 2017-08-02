PRE-SEASON - Diamonds defeat Winslow in penultimate friendly

Have your say

AFC Rushden & Diamonds enjoyed a 4-2 victory over Winslow United in their penultimate pre-season friendly of the summer.

The match was played at Kempston Rovers’ Hillgrounds home, which is where Diamonds are set to play their home games in the Evo-Stik South League East until Hayden Road is brought up to standard for Step Four football.

But a change of home venue didn’t affect Andy Peaks’ team as summer sgning Chris Dillon continued his fine form in front of goal with two second-half strikes to seal the victory.

Diamonds were 2-0 up inside 13 minutes with Joel Gyasi producing a cool finish before Tom Lorraine doubled the lead from close-range.

But the visitors fought back with two goals in 13 minutes themselves to make it 2-2 at the break.

However, Dillon had an instant impact after replacing Lorraine as he tapped home Diamonds’ third from a Luke Fairlamb cross.

And Dillon’s fifth goal in two games wrapped things up when he converted a cross from fellow substitute Chief Boateng with 14 minutes to go.

Diamonds round off their pre-season campaign with a trip to Steel Park to take on Corby Town on Friday night.