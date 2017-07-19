PRE-SEASON - Diamonds defeat the Cobblers

AFC Rushden & Diamonds enjoyed an impressive friendly success as they beat a strong Northampton Town side 2-0 at Hayden Road.

The Cobblers were playing their second game in the space of 24 hours having won 4-0 at Frome Town last night but boss Justin Edinburgh, a former Rushden & Diamonds manager, still used a number of his first-team squad for the clash with Andy Peaks’ side.

The deadlock was broken on 28 minutes when Nabil Shariff’s cross from the left was cleared only as far as Ben Farrell who scored from 18 yards.

Joel Gyasi struck the bar for the hosts but the lead was doubled with 10 minutes to go when Tom Lorraine headed home a cross from summer signing Luke Fairlamb.

The win, which came in front of a decent sized attendance of 807, means Diamonds have made an unbeaten start in pre-season as they build up to the Evo-Stik South League East campaign.

They play their third friendly of the summer, again at Hayden Road, on Saturday when they take on St Ives Town.