Positivity is returning at Corby

Gary Mills is pleased to see some positivity around Corby Town again.

The Steelmen are now preparing to take on Coalville Town at Steel Park on Wednesday night after they maintained their unbeaten start to 2017 with a 0-0 draw with Warrington Town on Saturday.

Goalmouth action at Steel Park

Corby have turned things around in the last four games after a torrid first half of the season in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division.

They remain seven points adrift of safety but boss Mills insists confidence is now high within his squad.

And he believes the good feeling is now returning on the terraces as well.

“We demand that the lads stick together and work hard and with every result we get the spirit will grow and grow,” the Corby boss said.

“We will go into the game on Wednesday full of confidence.

“We are on a good run and there is a lot of positivity around the place. It was nice to see fans with smiles on their faces.

“I think they can see a team representing Corby who are trying their best and I think that’s all they ask for.”

Mills is hoping the Steelmen squad receives a boost in midweek after striker Stefan Moore and youngster Connor Kennedy missed out at the weekend.

Corby will be without Phil Trainer again as he serves the second of a three-match ban.

But the manager is hopeful Moore and Kennedy will have a chance of being fit.

“Stefan had a fitness test and he wasn’t right for Saturday,” he added.

“And Connor reported in for us but he looked ill so we sent him off home and hopefully he will be fine for Wednesday.”