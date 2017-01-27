Positive atmosphere is helping the Steelmen

Gary Mills believes the atmosphere at Steel Park has “changed” since the start of the new year.

And the Corby Town boss is hoping his players can give their supporters even more to cheer over the next few weeks.

Not so long ago, the Steelmen looked dead and buried as far as any hopes of surviving relegation from the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division were concerned.

But Corby have suffered just one defeat in the last six matches, they have moved off the bottom of the table and have given themselves some hope of pulling off the great escape.

Last weekend’s crucial 1-0 success at fellow strugglers Ilkeston FC, secured by a first senior goal for teenager Ryan Bell, means Mills’ team remain seven points adrift of safety going into tomorrow’s (Saturday) home clash with Hednesford Town.

Mills is focused on trying to find another win to further boost his team’s hopes of finding a way out of trouble.

And he firmly believes the backing his team gets at Steel Park can play a key role in it all.

Despite another campaign of battling against relegation, Corby’s attendances have remained steady, something Mills and his players clearly appreciate.

“We have won three, drawn two and lost one of the last six games and that is the sort of form we are going to have to carry on with if we are going to get out of trouble,” the Steelmen boss said.

“All we can do is keep believing and remember what has helped turn things around for us and that is hard work and togetherness, that is what we base ourselves on.

“We have been pretty good at home when it comes to performances and after beating the likes of Spennymoor and Matlock, I think it has given the players the confidence lift they needed.

“They can now go to any ground in this division and believe they can get a good result.

“We have nothing to fear at home, especially with the way the fans have been backing us.

“The fact the attendances have held up considering where we are in the league tells you all you need to know about the supporters.

“The backing we get doesn’t go unnoticed and it’s something the players talk about.

“It’s up to us to make sure they have something to cheer about. It’s a two-way thing and if we deliver hard work and endeavour then we know the fans will be right behind us.

“The whole atmosphere around the place has changed and that comes from winning matches.”

Mills, meanwhile, strengthened his squad yesterday by bringing in Boston United full-back Courtney Wildin on a month’s loan.

And the 20-year-old will find himself up against familiar faces should he make his debut as he completed a month-long loan stint at Hednesford on January 14.