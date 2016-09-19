Poppies to host old rivals Boston in FA Cup while Diamonds hit the road again

Kettering Town will face old rivals Boston United in the third qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The two clubs have had some famous battles down the years and there will be another at Latimer Park on Saturday, October 1 when they lock horns for a place in the fourth qualifying round.

Boston, who play in the Vanarama National League North, won 2-1 at United Counties League Premier Division outfit Kirby Muxloe in the second qualifying round at the weekend while the Poppies were victorious by the same scoreline at Rushall Olympic.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ reward for their superb 3-1 success at National League South side Concord Rangers on Saturday is another away trip to Hendon.

Hendon currently sit in 14th place in the Ryman League Premier Division and earned their place in the third qualifying round with a 2-0 victory at Dulwich Hamlet at the weekend.