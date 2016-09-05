Poppies and Diamonds to hit the road in the FA Cup

Kettering Town and AFC Rushden & Diamonds will be on the road in the Emirates FA Cup a week on Saturday.

Today’s second qualifying round draw handed Diamonds a clash at Concord Rangers and the Poppies a trip to either Rushall Olympic or Soham Town Rangers on September 17.

Diamonds earned their place in the second qualifying round with a 2-0 success over AFC Hornchurch on Saturday.

Now they will be on the road to face a Concord team who currently sit at the foot of the Vanarama National League South bottom

Kettering claimed a dramatic 3-2 success at Leek Town in the first qualifying round at the weekend but Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division side Rushall were held to a 2-2 draw by Soham, who play in the Ryman League North Division.

They will replay tomorrow (Tuesday) evening with the winners earning the right to host the Poppies in the next stage.