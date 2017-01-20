Play-off place would be a ‘great achievement’ for Diamonds

Andy Peaks believes it will be a “great achievement” if AFC Rushden & Diamonds go on to secure a play-off place this season.

Diamonds are preparing for a trip to Romulus this weekend having claimed a 3-0 victory over Rugby Town at the Dog & Duck on Tuesday.

Boss Peaks labelled that as his team’s “most important” game of the season after they had seen their 19-match unbeaten run in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South ended by a 5-2 home loss to Kidsgrove Athletic last Saturday.

Having bounced back in the perfect manner, Peaks is now glancing at the bigger picture with the second half of the season now firmly under way.

Diamonds currently sit in fifth place – the final play-off spot – and the manager is adamant his team can go on to secure a top-five finish.

“We have got to perform at a good level and if can do that, take our chances and defend well then we are going to be in and around where I want us to be,” he said.

“We have seen most of the teams now and I feel, when we are on our game, we can give any of them a match.

“It’s all about maintaining that standard, which is something I have asked for and for a first season in this league, it would be a great achievement to get into the play-offs.

“Tuesday was probably the most important game of our season because to not get any points from two home matches would put you right on the back foot.”

Diamonds’ away form has been impressive this season with just one defeat in 11 matches on the road so far.

But Peaks expects a thorough examination from ninth-placed Romulus tomorrow (Saturday).

“Hopefully we can continue the away form,” he added.

“I have had Romulus watched and they are a decent team, especially at home.”

“We are going to have to play well to get anything from the game.”