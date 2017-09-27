Plans out of the window as Corby suffer again

David Bell admitted all of his preparations for last night’s clash at Chasetown went “out of the window” after another tough evening for Corby Town.

The Steelmen had veteran goalkeeper sent-off after just three minutes of the Evo-Stik League South match while Jason Lee also saw red later on as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat.

Having gone 2-0 down after Bastock’s early dismissal, the Steelmen put in a battling effort and pulled a goal back through Sam Warburton in the second half.

But they were eventually condemned to a sixth league defeat of the season, which has piled more pressure on Bell with his team struggling at the wrong end of the table.

However, while he was furious after his team squandered a 3-0 lead to lose 4-3 at Loughborough Dynamo at the weekend, on this occasion he was left proud of his players’ efforts in tough circumstances.

“We had Chasetown watched at the weekend and I also got another report on them ahead of the game yesterday,” Bell said.

“We identified their strengths and weaknesses, we got the boys organised with their set-pieces and we were ready for it.

“And then, all that preparation has gone out of the window after just three minutes. It’s a situation you just can’t legislate for.

“I know Bazza (Bastock) felt the decision was harsh and so did I.

“The lad was already on his way down and there was no contact but the referee has decided to send him off, which was really disappointing.

“It means we have had six penalties and three red cards against us in 10 games and that’s a ratio that simply can’t carry on, it has to turn for us.

“But I can’t stand here and criticise the players after last night. I told them afterwards that I was proud of the them and I really am.

“We had 10 men for 85 minutes and more and the lads gave me everything they have got.

“We had our chances and in the end, it was Chasetown who were hanging on.

“It’s not a nice run we are on, it’s tough and it’s frustrating but the players are giving their all for the cause.

“Yes, we can improve when it comes to individual mistakes but no-one can tell me they’re not fighting for the cause.”

The Steelmen return to action with a home clash against Stocksbridge Park Steels at Steel Park on Saturday.