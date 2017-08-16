Peaks will keep Diamonds' 'feet on the ground' after a flying start

Andy Peaks insists he will keep his AFC Rushden & Diamonds players’ “feet on the ground” after they stormed to the top of the early standings in the Evo-Stik South League East last night (Tuesday).

Having opened up with a 2-0 success over Hanwell Town on Saturday, Diamonds went one better as they claimed a 3-0 victory at Thame United.

Nabil Shariff made it four goals in two games with another brace while Liam Dolman added the other to make it a perfect start to the campaign for Peaks’ team.

And while the manager isn’t about to get carried away, he admitted his players moved things up to the next level last night.

“We really stepped it up from Saturday,” the Diamonds boss said.

“We passed the ball well, we scored three goals, we kept a clean sheet and the players really set the bar with that performance.

“Thame went into it on the back of a good win at the weekend and on a bit of a crest of a wave but, to be honest, we were excellent and made them look second best.

“We are not going to go overboard because we have struggled in the early part of the past couple of seasons and still gone on to do well so we know things can change.

“We will now keep our feet on the ground. I don’t tend to look at the league table until 12 games have been played and then again at Christmas because that’s when things really take shape.

“But it’s obviously nice to be sitting with six points on the board after two games.”

Peaks again paid tribute to Shariff and revealed the frontman turned down numerous offers to stay with Diamonds as they bid to launch another promotion push.

“Nabs has been clinical in the two games,” the manager added.

“He came back to us and he has worked his way back to full fitness and I think he is pretty much there at the moment.

“He had a lot of interest at the end of last season but he told me he loves this club and wanted to stay, which was great news for us.

“But I don’t really want to single anyone out after last night. From one to 11 it was an excellent performance.”

Diamonds return to action with a local derby at Wellingborough Town in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday.

Don’t miss more Diamonds news in Thursday’s Northamptonshire Telegraph