Peaks wants more away success for Diamonds

Andy Peaks is targeting back-to-back away wins as AFC Rushden & Diamonds prepare to travel to Chalfont St Peter tomorrow (Saturday).

Diamonds ended a run of four matches without a victory with an impressive 3-0 success at AFC Dunstable on Wednesday night.

Now Peaks is hungry for another good away-day to help his team move back up the Evo-Stik South League East table.

“I watched them (Chalfont) on Tuesday night and they got beaten so we have to be wary that they will be looking for a reaction,” the Diamonds manager said.

“But we will go there with the aim of making it back-to-back wins.

“If we can do that then I am sure it is going to put us back to where we want to be, in the top part of the table.

“It was a big game for us on Wednesday and to come out of it with three points was great. Now we need to follow it up at Chalfont.”

Peaks, meanwhile, confirmed his squad will be boosted by a couple of returns this weekend.

“Everyone came through Wednesday and we will have Ben Farrell and Fernando Bell-Toxtle available again so we have plenty of bodies,” he added.

“So it will be down to me to make sure I pick the right team to give us the best possible chance of getting the result we want.”