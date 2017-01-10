Peaks wants Diamonds to keep it going in the cup

Andy Peaks is keen to see AFC Rushden & Diamonds “keep the momentum going” when they return to action tonight (Tuesday).

Diamonds make the short trip to take on Division One South rivals Rugby Town in the second round of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League’s Integro Cup this evening.

It will be Peaks’ team first game since their dramatic 2-1 victory at Bedworth United on January 2, which extended their unbeaten run in the league to 19 matches.

They will look to make that 20 when they entertain Kidsgrove Athletic on Saturday.

But Peaks is focusing on tonight first and foremost and, while the likes of Fazel Koriya, Nabil Shariff and Jake Newman are all struggling with knocks, the manager is set to field a strong line-up in a bid to keep the good form going in all competitions.

“We are looking forward to getting back into action,” Peaks said.

“There are a few knocks here and there so we will assess those. But there won’t be a massive number of changes.

“We have trained a couple of times since the Bedworth game but you can’t beat game time and the lads will be looking forward to it.

“We were a bit slow coming out of the blocks at Bedworth after a similar break before that game and I think this will help the lads in their preparations for the weekend.

“It’s a pressure-free game for us but we want to keep the momentum going.”

Diamonds and Rugby will meet again in a week’s time after the league encounter between the two at the Dog & Duck was re-arranged for next Tuesday (January 17).